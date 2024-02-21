Which actor's name strikes your mind in the first place when you think of personalities who played Lord Krishna onscreen in the telly world? Without any doubt, Sourabh Raaj Jain might be your answer! The actor became a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat. Most recently, he caught our attention with his mirror selfie, revealing a candid fact with his fans.

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares why he goes to the gym

Just a few hours ago, Sourabh Raaj Jain shared a couple of mirror selfies from his gym session. He is seen smiling wide, but what catches our attention is the caption, wherein the actor seems to be sharing an unheard fact about himself.

The Mahabharat fame reveals that he goes to the gym to stay fit but not for his acting profession. Sourabh mentions he has been consistent and disciplined about it. He adds that his goal isn't about building six-packs or developing a wider chest.

Sourabh pens, "I don’t go to gym for my Acting profession, I go to remain fit, six packs, bulging biceps or wider chest has never been my goal, but yes I am consistent and disciplined. So whenever I am required to be in a certain shape, I don’t have to take unhealthy short-cuts. You all have a right to choose your way, mine has been this."

Advertisement

Have a look at his post:

Fans reaction:

Reacting to Sourabh Raaj Jain's latest pictures, fans had varied comments to post. One of the users wrote, "irstly, you are looking extremely cute in these pics. Secondly, you look your fittest and bestest nowadays so your hard work n dedication shows. Thirdly, thank you for putting up my favourite song." Another comment reads, "Your words do make sense ...you just hit different @sourabhraaj.jain"

Have a look at the comments:

For the unversed, Sourabh Raaj Jain also essayed the role of Lord Vishnu in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. He is also known for doing the role of Lord Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, thereby earning critical acclaim. Some of his other shows are Uttaran and Patiala Babes.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newlyweds Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar do THIS on their first public appearance post marriage