Holi 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain shares his plans for the big day; Recalls favourite memory of festival

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sourabh Raaj Jain opens up on his holi plans. The actor says that he is going to celebrate the big day with his family. “All of us are going to celebrate together at home. Not going to go anywhere outside,” informs Sourabh. He adds that he has got a few invitations for holi parties too. “But I think specially keeping the kids in mind, I don’t feel like taking them out in the crowd yet. So that is the only reason I am keeping it under control if I may say,” the actor explains.

He further adds, “Maybe next year we will go out and celebrate. The pandemic has passed in a way like we don’t hear news as such regarding Corona like we used to earlier, but still I feel it's still going on so why take chances when you have kids and elders at home.” Meanwhile, Sourabh shares that he used to be extremely excited for the festival of colours as a kid.

“But from standard 8th or 9th the excitement was not so much because knowledge like not wasting water and all those things came into the picture through school teachings. But holi is not only about water and colours, but also about mithai (sweets), and meeting people around, your relatives, and your friends. Then of course you can play with gulaal and dry colours so that’s something I always look forward to,” shares the actor.

Sourabh also recalls his favourite holi memory. “I was born and brought up in Delhi so there we used to have these clubs, and they would host these big functions on holi. They would play holi with sandalwood paste, and with all the different delicacies and desserts. They would also have stand up acts, dance performances and all that stuff. So that used to be memorable,” he concludes.

