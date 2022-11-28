EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain on completing 12 years of marriage with Ridhima: Our understanding has only grown

Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world who is popularly known for his character of 'Lord Krishna' in Mahabharta. The actor has had a long journey in the showbiz world and starred in several popular shows. He enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and charming personality. Speaking about his personal life, Sourabh tied the knot with his wife Ridhima Jain on 28 November 2010. The couple was then blessed with twins, Hrishika (a girl), and Hrishiv (a boy) on 21 August 2017.

Sourabh and Ridhima were last spotted together on the couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye. It was Ridhima's first on-air appearance with Sourabh, and she won a lot of hearts for her bubbly and cute girl-next-door personality on the show. Sourabh and Ridhima are celebrating their 12 years of togetherness today. On the special occasion, Sourabh shared a beautiful picture with Ridhima and penned a heartfelt message. He wrote, "We were, we are and we shall… Happy 12th Anniversary to us!"

Take a look at their PICS here-

Sourabh Raaj Jain on completing 12 years of marriage:

Speaking about the last 12 years with Ridhima being truly special, Sourabh shares, "Ridhima is not just my support system, she is my whole system. I can’t imagine even one day without her. 12 years have passed by and even more, if we include the years we dated before marriage, but our relationship is as fresh and close as it felt on the first day."

"Our understanding of each other has only grown and I want to believe that in this beautiful bond that is everlasting, we both continue to make each other better individuals", concludes Sourabh. For the unversed,

On the professional front, Sourabh Raaj Jain has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows in his acting career and some of them are Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahabharat, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more.