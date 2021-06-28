EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, toughest competition & Rohit Shetty

Sourabh Raaj Jain also adds that he will take his family for a long vacation to Cape Town whenever it is possible.

Last week Sourabh Raaj Jain returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Mahabharat actor describes his experience as ‘fun, adventurous and a bit scary considering the pandemic’. “All the contestants bonded well with each other, and there was this beautiful support for one another while doing the stunts,” informs Sourabh.

He further adds, “All the cheering and constant push helps in doing the stunts better, so this camaraderie definitely helped each one of us.” Sourabh states that Cape Town is a beautiful city, but they hardly got to explore it because of Covid 19 restrictions. “I think the funniest part was the weather of Cape Town. At times we would get up with winters with all fog around and (then) suddenly on the way it would become sunny and hot, and then not more than a few hours (later) it would get cloudy and would start raining. In terms of competition, I consider myself to be the toughest for myself,” says the actor.

Meanwhile, he is happy to be back home with his family. “I am very sure I will take my family for a long vacation to Cape Town whenever it is possible,” promises Sourabh. He is also all praise for the show’s host Rohit Shetty. “I have always been an admirer of Rohit sir for the movies that he has made, but after knowing him a little more due to Fear Factor, my respect for him has gone much higher. He would constantly push and motivate all of us to do our best with his technical inputs related to stunts. It’s incredible how involved he is in the show and I think that stands out for the audience too. He’s extremely humble which truly is a quality I admire,” Sourabh signs off.

