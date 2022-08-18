Janmashtami Special: Sumedh Mudgalkar to Sourabh Raaj Jain; TV actors who played Lord Krishna onscreen

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most pious occasions and is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour across the nation. Krishna devotees observe a fast as they celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is followed by Dahi Handi where a human pyramid is formed to break the clay pot filled with Krishna's favourite food item - butter, curd, ghee, and nuts. Mythological television shows have often shown interesting stories and several series have been made on Krishna's life, and they've all turned out to be a super hit.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar came into the limelight after participating in the reality show, Dance India Dance and was called 'Beat King.' After that, he went on to do a few youth-based shows but it was Radhakrishn that gave him the desired love and recognition. His portrayal of Lord Krishna is loved by the audience and glimpses of the show are often seen on reels too. Mallika Singh plays the role of Radha and their chemistry is touted as 'best' by their fans.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain played the divine character of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. His sweet smile and calm demeanour convinced the audience that he was perfect for Krishna's choice. The show was a superhit and featured Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj was seen playing Lord Krishna's role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, aired on Doordarshan. He rose to enormous fame and was later seen as Lord Vishnu in the series, Vishnu Puran.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee

Sarvadanam D. Banerjee is still remembered as Lord Krishna from Ramanand Sagar’s popular show, Krishna. This show aired on DD Nationals in the 1990s.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi became a sensation after playing the role of the teenage character of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's, Shri Krishna. The actor is now a popular name in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry.

