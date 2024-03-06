Actor and host Jay Bhanushali might be away from Television screens, but he makes it a point to engage his fans and viewers on social media. The Kayamat actor often posts hilarious reels with daughter Tara Bhanushali and foster kids Khushi and Rajveer. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant recently took to social media to share a throwback video that left his fans in awe.

Jay Bhanushali broke down in tears for daughter Tara

In the video posted by Jay Bhanushali, he is seen weeping inconsolably, hugging his daughter Tara. Tara is consoling her father and adorably wiping his tears. The video is a few years old when Jay had to part from his daughter for a long time. It was difficult for him to leave his little munchkin behind for work, which made him emotional.

He wrote, "Men do cry but father will only get tears for his daughter..2022 video when I had to be away from her for a long time and this was the last few minutes with her…only my daughter can make me cry I love you."

Have a look at the throwback video posted by Jay Bhanushali on Instagram-

Friends and fans responded to Jay's video

Many fans and friends posted their reactions to the video. The viewers got the pulse of Jay's emotions and mentioned that they could relate to them.

Some of his fans shared similar incidents, too. Celebrities like Remo D'souza and Krishna Mukherjee sent hearts in the comments section, while actor Bhakhtiyar Irani wrote, "I can totally understand...I did the same 2010 big boss with Zeus ....saala hum dono same...har baat pe (We share a lot in common)."

Jay Bhanushali in Bigg Boss 15

After having a successful career in TV as an actor and a host, Bhanushali participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Fans were excited to see him on the show. However, surprisingly, he got eliminated sooner than people expected. Having said that, he did make his presence felt in the show. Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner's trophy of the said season.

