India's Best Dancer 3 Winner Samarpan Lama: Want to represent my country on international level- EXCLUSIVE

Nepal's Samarpan Lama has been declared the winner of the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3. Lama was one of the finest contemporary dancers on the show and he has been chosen as the winner on the basis of audiences' votes. Along with the trophy, the young lad also won a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh, and his choreographer, Bhawna Khanduja was rewarded with Rs. 5 lakh. The dance series was hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali while Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis were the esteemed judges of the show. After the finale episode, Pinkvilla got exclusively in touch with Samarpan, where he opened up about his future plans and his excitement about lifting the trophy.

Samarpan Lama on lifting the trophy of the show

On winning the coveted title of the show, Samarpan said, "It is a beautiful feeling. I didn't expect things to turn out this way for me. I'm very happy and excited to have won the show. I'm told that I got a huge amount of votes and it only makes me feel prouder. I am ecstatic."

Samarpan on his family's reaction and his favorite judge

Samarpan picked Terence Lewis as his favorite judge. He said, "I really look up to Terence sir and he has been very supportive in my journey. He has motivated me to do better."

When asked about his family and friends' reactions to his win, he said, "My family was speechless. My father and sister were dancing as soon as my name was announced. My mother, on the other hand, got a little emotional but I was happy because they were tears of joy. I could feel that they were all very proud of me. It has been one of the best moments of my life".

Samarpan on future plans

"Well, everything turned out beautifully for me. I haven't thought much about what's next but I know one thing for sure and that is, that I want to represent my country on an international level. I am aware that I'll have to go through a lot of training and preparations for the same and I'm quite pumped up to work towards it."