India's Best Dancer 3 EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo Dsouza dance to Sonali Bendre's hit song

India's Best Dancer season 3 began with a bang and has already garnered immense attention from the audience. After a long hiatus, the show is back with its third season which began airing on April 8. After gruelling rounds of auditions and then the mega auditions, it has finally got its ‘Behtareen Teerah’. In the following weekend, viewers will witness the phenomenal craft of the 'Behtareen Teerah' young dancers, who will be seen for the first time with their paired choreographer, starting the journey with a bang. India's Best Dancer Season 3 will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this weekend.

Judges and Remo Dsouza dance to Sonali Bendre's hit song:

The 'Best ka Biggest Celebration' will have the contestants perform with their hearts and soul on the prestigious stage of the show with their paired-up choreographers. Although the performances of the contestants will be the highlight of the show, adding spark to the evening will be the judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, along with special guest Remo Dsouza, who will be seen performing together.

Invited on the stage by host Jay Bhanushali, the judges' trio along with Remo Dsouza will dance to Sonali Bendre’s popular dance number ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' from the film 'Duplicate'. The four of them will set the stage on fire with their moves on this iconic song, making everybody groove as well.

About India's Best Dancer Season 3:

The 13 contestants of India's Best Dancer season 3 are- Akshay Pal, Boogie LLB, Norbu Tamang, Sushmita Tamang, Hansvi Tonk, Samarpan Lama, Shivam Wankhede, Vipul Khandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Shivanshu Soni, Apeeksha Londhe and Ram Bisht. With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense.

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

