EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali wants Kayamath to return with a new season: That’s one show people haven’t forgotten

Jay Bhanushali has done a lot of memorable work on television. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if there is any of his previous show that he would like to see come back with a new season, here’s what the actor had to say. “I want Kayamath to come back. Two to three months back I had posted the title track of the show on Instagram, and I was so shocked that I was getting messages like, ‘you were my first crush’, ‘I used to watch you when I was in school’, and they were describing the whole story. So I realised that is one show that people have not forgotten,” shares Jay.

He further adds, “So if Dance India Dance wasn’t there, people would have still known me as Neev, that was my character’s name. I had an amazing star cast of Shabir (Ahluwalia), Panchi Bora and Sanjeeda Shaikh. We used to really enjoy shooting, and that’s how people used to love our whole chemistry between each other. That’s one show that I really want to see make a comeback, and I should be the lead.”

Meanwhile, Jay states that he would love to be a part of another fiction show too. “When I was struggling and going from office to office with my portfolio, I always wanted to be an actor. Anchoring happened because of my real personality, this was something that the channel realised that he has something and he can pull it off, so that’s how it happened. But I want to get back into the acting zone too. It's been long, I need to do something to showcase my acting talent too. I love doing romantic and fight scenes,” he signs off.

