DID L'il Masters 5 EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali opens up on daughter Tara meeting Sonali Bendre on the set

Jay Bhanushali is hosting DID (Dance India Dance) L'il Masters 5, and had recently posted a picture from the set of his daughter Tara with the show’s judge Sonali Bendre. Talking about this meeting, Jay shares, “Tara met everyone, but as soon as she went to Sonali ma’am, suddenly she was like she got her friend. She was sitting there only, and forgot her father too. Because you know, Sonali ma’am was doing her makeup, and right now Tara is obsessed about her mother’s (Mahhi Vij) makeup. Once I am out, she will take out one lipstick, wear it, and video call me saying that see I am wearing lipstick, but you are not there, so you can’t do anything.”

He further adds, “Sonali ma’am opened her whole vanity in front of her, and then Tara was going crazy with her. She was very happy. Then she interacted with Mouni (Roy) and Remo (D'souza) sir too. Actually I wanted her to come on set, I really want her to come regularly because she is two-and-a-half now, and this is when whatever she sees she will adapt to that. The reason I want her to come on set is, at least she should see the kids perform and see how talented and hardworking they are.”

Jay also shares an interesting anecdote. “I have recorded a video of Tara - she was watching DID and one contestant on the show was doing cartwheels or something, and Tara was trying the same thing at home. So I realised that she has something in her and loves dancing. So I want that every couple of weeks she should come, watch for at least an hour or hour and a half, and interact with other kids too,” the actor states.

Does he want Tara to get into acting too? “I am fine with anything that my daughter wants to do. Who am I to decide that? Yeh bahut baar main sunta hun, ‘I don’t want my child to become an actor’, but frankly speaking what’s wrong with that. If she is talented and if her heart says that she wants to do this, then who am I to decide. Tomorrow if she wants to become a doctor, or maybe a pilot, that’s her choice and I would respect that,” Jay concludes.

