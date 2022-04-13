EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali on daughter Tara’s popularity among paparazzi: They look for her more than me

Jay Bhanushali is one of the most talked about television actors these days. Not just he has won hearts with his acting skills, but his versatility has also been the talk of the town. Interestingly, Jay has also been making headlines for his family life. The actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing videos with his daughter Tara who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since she was born. In fact, Tara is quite popular among paps and often sends them on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out with her family.

Needless to say, Tara’s pics are a treat for the fans. Recently, Jay got candid about Tara’s popularity among the paps and said that the shutterbugs often look out for the little munchkin. The actor also emphasised that even Tara enjoys the attention equally. He said, “I'll be honest the paparazzi's look for Tara more than me. Every time I step out alone they always ask me where is Tara and that is so sweet of them. And it's not just them, even Tara gets excited when she sees them, she waves and does all her little antics which are genuinely so adorable.

For the uninitiated, Jay is quite close to his daughter Tara and this was evident during his stint on Bigg Boss 15. The handsome actor was often seen missing his princess during this stint on the popular reality show. Talking about the work front, Jay is currently seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters'.