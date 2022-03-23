EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali says he misses his camaraderie with Mithun Chakraborty on Dance India Dance

Jay Bhanushali, who is hosting DID (Dance India Dance) L'il Masters 5, has been a part of many earlier seasons of the dance reality show, and states that he has seen it grow over the years. “This was the first non-celeb dance reality show which gave Indian commoners a chance to showcase their talent. So when we started, I realised that not even the contestants knew what they had to do, and even we had no clue what we had to make. So everyday there is a blank slate, we had to keep writing it, and in the end we realised this is what we did wrong, and this is what we did right,” recalls Jay.

He further adds, “I remember during the auditions we used to shoot continuously for almost 36 hours, and there were like 200-250 contestants. So this has evolved. Everyone has learnt so much in these years, and the contestants are so prepared now because of shows like DID, which has always focused on proper dance steps. So today, when I see contestants coming in, I never see amateur dancers going ahead. But they (contestants) now look like professionals who have been dancing for many years. So this has been a drastic change when it comes to talent.”

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty was an integral part of many seasons of Dance India Dance, and was called Grand Master on the show. Jay, who has worked closely with Chakraborty on many seasons, says he misses his camaraderie with the superstar-actor on the show. “I remember the first time I had met him in Kolkata at the auditions, we just had a normal ‘hello, hi’. Then suddenly when we were shooting in Mumbai, he started pulling my leg and I was playing along with whatever he was doing. But then just because he was so caring and down to earth, he came to me and said, ‘Jay, I am not doing this because I want to put you down, I am doing it because I want to make a Tom & Jerry kind of bonding between us’,” he remembers.

Jay also shares, “‘So one day you are on top, the other day I am on top, and that fight has to be there. Others are doing their job, the choreographers are performing, they are making contestants do their job, contestants are performing, everyone is doing something or the other, but we are the only two who have to do something’. That’s when I realised how focused this man is and how he is respecting the work he is getting.”

Is he in touch with Mithun da? “Yes, whenever I get a chance I speak to him. I met him in between also,” Jay concludes.

