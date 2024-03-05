Pranali Rathod recalls facing serious skincare mishap as a teen: ‘My face was covered with acne’

Pranali Rathod gained a huge amount of fame after appearing as Akshara in StarPlus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was lauded for her acting prowess as well as her sizzling chemistry with Abhimanyu played by talented actor, Harshad Chopda. Besides her fine acting skills, Pranali is also adored for her gorgeous looks. In a recent interview with India Forums, the actress got candid as she recalled one of the most terrifying skincare mishaps of her life.

Pranali Rathod developed acne and rashes after doing THIS

Like many of us, Pranali Rathod too went through a period of exploration before finally discovering that perfect skincare routine. In the latest chat, she recollected an incident from her 10th standard years when she tried a lep (face mask) on her face and it went wrong. With a little hesitation, the Barrister Babu actress stated, “I once bought a face mask after seeing an ad. I remember, it was before my 10th-grade farewell, and I wanted to look my best (chuckles), so I decided to give it a try. However, it ended up burning my skin so badly that the next day, my face was covered in acne and rashes. It was a day I’ll never forget.”

Furthermore, Pranali was asked to share one home remedy she swears by. She said that it has to be a face mask prepared from turmeric and sandalwood.

Pranali Rathod on the work front

Work-wise, Pranali Rathod, who began her acting journey in 2019 with Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, will make a full-fledged debut in the OTT space soon. According to a social media post by Telly Creates, she is going to mark her digital debut in the upcoming project. However, the 24-year-old actress is yet to share any official confirmation about the same.

As far as the storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is concerned, the show roped in Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as Armaan and Abhira post leap. The two are married as per Akshara's last wish. However, they treat their alliance as contractual and have decided to separate after a year. As the plot is moving forward, Armaan and Abhira are falling in love with each other.

