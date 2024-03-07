Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui poses with legends Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar; see PHOTOS

Earlier today, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shared photos from the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a new premier league aimed at providing a platform for unrecognized talent. Yesterday, at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai, Munawar achieved a significant milestone by bowling out legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He also shared photos with Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya Sivakumar in his latest post.

Munawar Faruqui poses with Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar

Munawar Faruqui has posted photos with the luminaries of the Indian Street Premier League, namely, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya Sivakumar. The league features teams owned by Indian cinema actors, with Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador. He captioned his post, “Street se stadium Kabhi socha nahi tha i will get a chance to play with the legend @sachintendulkar khiladi @akshaykumar @actorsuriya made fun. And last picture with the star (From the street to the stadium, I never thought I would get a chance to play with the legend @sachintendulkar. Players @akshaykumar @actorsuriya made it fun. And the last picture with the star).”

Along with the photos, Munawar also shared a picture with his son, expressing how surreal the experience felt to him and appreciating the opportunity.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui’s game in ISPL

Playing for Khiladi XI, actor Akshay Kumar's team, Munawar Faruqui showcased his cricketing talent beyond his comedy career. He demonstrated his prowess by taking the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar at the match's outset. Faruqui bowled a delivery wide of the off-stump, leading Tendulkar to attempt a fine-leg shot. However, Tendulkar, with his extensive experience, top-edged the ball, resulting in Naman Ojha catching it at gully. Munawar's early performance, including dismissing Tendulkar and taking a catch off Yusuf Pathan in the seventh over, has made him a league standout.

More about the Indian Street Premier League

The Indian Street Premier League, which began on March 6 at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai, united actors and cricketers in a stylish cricket league. Co-owned by actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, and Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the league comprises six teams: Majhi Mumbai, Bangalore Strikers, Srinagar Ke Veer, Chennai Singhams, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Tiigers of Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal-Vineeta Singh get into disagreement with Azhar Iqubal; DEETs