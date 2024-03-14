Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive update about Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma. The dapper actor is all set to get married to Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh. The wedding will take place on the 30th of March. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan confirmed the buzz while Pooja spilled the beans about her wedding plans and finding love with Karan.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh to tie the knot

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh, popular television actors, have decided to tie the knot after three months of knowing each other. Following a north-Indian style, their wedding is scheduled for the 30th of March, with the festivities commencing on the 29th of March. Karan confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, I'm getting married by the end of this month." We reached out to Pooja, who enthusiastically shared numerous details about her upcoming wedding with Karan and much more.

Have a look at Pooja Singh's post in traditional wear on Instagram

Pooja Singh on wedding plans with Karan Sharma

"So, it is going to happen on the 30th of March. It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on the 29th of March which will be a close-knit affair. On the wedding day, there will be many friends from the industry attending the function. Initially, we planned on having an intimate wedding, but when you live in Mumbai, you can't possibly plan a small function. Our guest list is increasing day by day (chukkles)."

Pooja Singh on relationship with Karan Sharma

"It was quite unexpected. It seems quite dreamy as we both belong to the same industry and have been working for almost a decade but have never met. We both simultaneously worked with Rashami Sharma Productions and used to shoot in the same studio, but we never met. Even during the pandemic, the cast of both shows were staying at the same hotel, but we never crossed paths. It was when a common friend made us meet. It is more of an arranged marriage set-up. It feels surreal and like we were destined to be together."

Pooja Singh on the first meeting with Karan Sharma

"I remember meeting him towards the end of December last week. I was waiting for him when he came there with his sister and we chatted and our vibes just clicked. Soon after, he had to fly to Chandigarh for Udaariyaan and our parents met. After he returned, he was like 'Let's get married.' And from that day, the planning started and it is still happening. After how things happened with Karan, I realized that sometimes you don't need a very long time with someone to know them or fall for them. At times, even in a few meetings, you can decide the fate of the relationship. We both have our pasts and this is a second marriage for both of us. We have a lot of unsaid understanding and that's what I love about us."

Karan Sharma is known for his performances in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, Kala Teeka, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Pavitra Rishta. Meanwhile, Pooja Singh has been a part of projects like Banni Chow Home Delivery, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Aye Mere Humsafar, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

