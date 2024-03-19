Arjun Bijlani pens punny note for Neha Swami including his hit shows to celebrate 21 years of togetherness

Arjun Bijlani, a name synonymous with versatile acting across generations, has consistently brought his characters to life with remarkable performances. Recently, after overcoming a challenging appendix surgery, Bijlani is now recuperating at home. Amid this, he took to social media to celebrate 21 years of togetherness with his wife, Neha Swami, through a post that playfully integrates the titles of his hit TV shows.

Arjun Bijlani's punny note for wife Neha Swami

Celebrating over two decades of unity, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, who tied the knot on May 20, 2013, marked their 21’s anniversary with a cute post. Arjun’s Instagram post was particularly interesting because of its humorous note, as he mentioned his television successes in it. He wrote, “18 th march .. #Miley jab hum tum aur ab tak #leftrightleft kar rahe hai with the feeling of #ishqmeinmarjawan bus tum kabhi #naagin mat banna aur hamara #pyaarkapehlaadhyayashivshakti jaise hee lagaega !! Wah wahhh wah. Kya socha hai .. !! Love u Mrs Bijlani (18th March... #MileyJabHumTum and still #LeftRightLeft with the feeling of #IshqMeinMarjawan. Just never become a #Naagin, and our love story will continue to be a beautiful chapter like #PyaarKaPehlaAdhyaayShivShakti! Wow, what a thought...!! Love u Mrs. Bijlani)!!”

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani’s bond with Neha Swami

As they approach their twelfth wedding anniversary, the couple's love continues to flourish, often sharing their affectionate moments with fans on social media. Bijlani, known for his role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, was recently hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain, and diagnosed as appendicitis. Neha Swami was steadfast by his side, updating fans about his health until his return home. Bijlani, a self-professed romantic, frequently expresses his love for Neha, showcasing their enduring bond.

Arjun Bijlani’s career journey

Arjun Bijlani has left a significant mark in the television industry with roles in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, and more. He ventured into Bollywood with the 2016 film Direct Ishq. Currently, he stars in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaay: Shiv Shakti, opposite Nikki Sharma, continuing to enchant audiences with his performances.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar hugs Rupali Ganguly after she wins Best Female Actor award; WATCH