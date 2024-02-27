Manit Joura reveals why he left Kundali Bhagya after 7 years: “I realised that my part and journey were over”

Manit Joura is a renowned actor from the long-running Hindi drama Kundali Bhagya. He used to play the character of Rishabh Luthra in the show. He has recently taken an exit from the show after being associated with it for seven years. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Manit revealed the reason behind his quitting the show.

Manit Joura’s decision to leave the show

Leaving something after dedicating seven years to it is never an easy task. Manit Joura has received immense love and respect from the audience for his role in Kundali Bhagya. Despite that, he made an exit from the show. In the interview, he shared the reason for making this exit. He says, “One of my acting coaches once said, ‘An intelligent actor knows when to stop’. I realised that my part and journey in Kundali Bhagya was over and there was no point in stretching it. The decision to quit the show was an impulsive one.” The 'Kundali Bhagya' actor further credits the show, acknowledging that it has given a lot to him. He says, “Kundali Bhagya has given me a lot, and I gave much more than I could have to the character.”

He admitted that he would definitely miss being on the show and later appreciated the makers for understanding him and valuing his decision to leave.

Manit Joura’s reaction to saying goodbye to the show

The 36-year-old actor was firm on his decision to leave the show but admitted it was emotionally challenging. Over these seven years, Manit has nurtured Kundali Bhagya like his own child, and saying goodbye was difficult. He says, “Goodbyes are difficult, especially when you have spent seven years with people on a set like a family. I feel the pinch every time, I scroll through pictures and come across my images from the show. I am what I am because of Rishabh Luthra.” He further credits the show for building his individuality in the industry. The actor shared that one should know when it is the best time to leave with all the love and respect intact from anywhere and accepts that he will always have a soft corner for the show. Speaking about the upcoming challenges that he will face after making an exit from the show, he says it will be difficult for both the audience and him to accept him in another character other than Rishabh Luthra.

Manit Joura’s upcoming projects

The Kumkum Bhagya actor opens up about his future plans, saying that he has not planned anything as such for now, and he is not the type of person who plans ahead. He adds, “I recently got married and want to spend some quality time with my wife and my family. When we are shooting, we give a lot to the character, the show, and our profession, forgetting to put life into ourselves. So, it’s between two projects, that we find time to live for ourselves. As far as new work is concerned, I am open with wide arms to hug my new character.”

About the Kundali Bhagya cast

Apart from Manit Joura, many potential stars have equally worked hard to run the show. They include Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Banerjee, Shraddha Arya, Vin Rana, etc.

