Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya QUIZ: Were you ardent fan of show? Answer these 9 questions to refresh your memory

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya was one of the most popular daily soaps of its time. If you have watched the show, take a chance and participate in the quiz to test your knowledge.

By Garima
Published on Mar 06, 2024  |  08:05 AM IST |  2.7K
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya
Image: Disney Plus Hotstar

It has been more than a decade since Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya premiered. The characters, dialogues and even the music can still make you go down memory lane. Throwing light on one of the main highlights, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya revolves around Krishna, whose decision to marry Pratigya emerges as a life-changing decision.

Mann nhi Awaaz Pratigya QUIZ

If you have been an ardent fan of Indian television shows, you might have definitely watched this drama show. Apart from Krishna-Pratigya’s chemistry, the show became a household sensation with Sajjan Singh’s character. The show explored themes of patriarchy and conservative thinking.

Pinkvilla brings you a quiz that will not only challenge your memory but also let you soak in nostalgia. Answer these 9 questions and test your knowledge about Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Here you go!

Don't forget to share the quiz ahead. Stay tuned to Pinkvillla for more.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you remember Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Let's see if you answer these questions correctly

Related Stories

Big twist in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Did Shiv kill his mother?
tv
Big twist in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Did Shiv kill his mother?
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame Dhanashree Verma's heartfelt gratitude for fans
tv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame Dhanashree Verma's heartfelt gratitude for fans
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Garima
Garima
Author
Linkedin

With a bachelor's degree in mass communication, Garima works as a content writer for the TV section at

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles