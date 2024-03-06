It has been more than a decade since Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya premiered. The characters, dialogues and even the music can still make you go down memory lane. Throwing light on one of the main highlights, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya revolves around Krishna, whose decision to marry Pratigya emerges as a life-changing decision.

Mann nhi Awaaz Pratigya QUIZ

If you have been an ardent fan of Indian television shows, you might have definitely watched this drama show. Apart from Krishna-Pratigya’s chemistry, the show became a household sensation with Sajjan Singh’s character. The show explored themes of patriarchy and conservative thinking.

Pinkvilla brings you a quiz that will not only challenge your memory but also let you soak in nostalgia. Answer these 9 questions and test your knowledge about Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Here you go!

