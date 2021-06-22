EXCLUSIVE: Aalika on reuniting with Pooja, Arhaan for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Nothing changed in 9 years

Aalika Shaikh is seen playing the role of Kesar in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and is overwhelmed with the success of the show.

After the stupendous success of Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll starrer Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya, the makers came with a surprise for the audience after they announced the second season of the family drama. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 was aired in March this year wherein Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll were seen reprising their lead role as Pratigya and Krishna. Interestingly apart from, Pooja and Arhaan, a majority of the cast has been retained for the second season of the show.

Amid this is Aalika Shaikh who is seen playing the role of Kesar in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. The actress had garnered a massive appreciation for her performance and has been overwhelmed with the success of the show. Recently, Aalika, in her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the success of the show and stated that she is glad to have given a nod to Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. “It feels good. I feel proud and glad that I didn’t turn down this offer. Had I turned down the offer, I would have regretted it. I was quite confused when I was approached for the show as I was thinking not to do a daily soap. It feels great that not just the previous cast has been retained but new people have joined and the youth also feels connected. So, it feels great,” she added.

When quizzed about her experience of working with Pooja and Arhaan, Aalika stated that she shares a great equation with both the stars both off and on screen. Interestingly, the diva has reunited with Pooja and Arhaan after over 7 years and she believes that their chemistry continues to be the same. Aalika said, “The best thing is that nothing changed in our chemistry in these 9 years. It is the same as it was 9 years ago. We often chill together. I met Pooja quite a few times post Pratigya. However, then we both got engrossed with our respective lives and lost touch. We didn’t meet for 7 years. But nothing changed after we reunited for Pratigya season 2.”

