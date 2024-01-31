Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running TV shows. While in today's time, shows shut within three to four months, Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the fans since 2017. In more than six years, many actors were replaced in the show, but it kept entertaining the viewers.

The show's recent leap has been immensely appreciated as many new faces joined the show and added their charms to make the show interesting with their acting chops. Here are the actors who are currently a part of the show after the recent leap.

1. Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta Luthra in Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya is one of the few actors stuck to the show amidst many ups and downs. Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta in the show. She is Rajveer and Shaurya's mother; however, because of her lost memory, she doesn't know about the same. Shrishty renames Preeta's son Rudraksh to Rajveer and tells her he is her (Shrishty's) son. While Preeta loves Rajveer as an aunt, Luthras brings up Shaurya. While Luthra's family believed that Preeta died along with Rudraksh, she survived and stayed with Shrishti and Rajveer.

Have a look at Shraddha Arya's post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya-

2. Shakti Anand plays the character of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya

Shakti Anand entered the show after a generation leap and stepped into the shoes of Karan Luthra in the show. Karan believes Preeta died along with Rudraksh and mourns their deaths. He gets shocked after seeing Preeta alive but misunderstands her. The character was earlier played by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. As he left the show, makers roped in Shakti Arora to play the same role. While the show headed for a generational leap, Arora stepped down from playing the role of a father to two grown-ups, and thus, Shakti Anand was brought on board.

3. Paras Kalnawat plays the character of Rajveer Arora/Luthra

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat entered Kundali Bhagya as Rajveer Arora, the new face of the show post generation leap. Rajveer is a loving, caring, and hard-working individual. However, he can take things to a nasty level if anyone tries to harm Preeta or Shrishty. He falls in love with Palki and is determined to get married to her soon. Paras has been a part of many projects before, like Dil Hi Toh Hai, Meri Durga, Anupamaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Ishq Aaj Kal, among others.

4. Baseer Ali plays the character of Shaurya Luthra

Reality TV star Baseer Ali entertained the viewers with his stints in shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. He embarked upon a new journey as an actor with Kundali Bhagya. Baseer plays the character of Shaurya Luthra in the show. He has been brought up by Nidhi, and thus, he is stubborn and a spoilt brat. However, Baseer feels an instant connection with Preeta, not knowing she is his real mother. Shaurya also develops a soft corner for Palki while she is in love with Rajveer.

5. Sana Sayyad plays the character of Palki Khurana

Sana Sayyad is known for her stellar performances in shows like Divya Drishti, Spy Bahu, and Papa By Chance, among others. The actress entered the show as the new female lead opposite Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Sayyad plays the role of a doctor in the show. While Palki falls in love with Rajveer and the duo expresses their love to each other, Shaurya is also in love with Palki, and his love can bring trouble for the love birds in the upcoming episodes of the show.

6. Akanksha Juneja plays the character of Nidhi Luthra

Akanksha Juneja essays the negative character of Nidhi Luthra in the show. Nidhi was Arjun's widow and an illegitimate wife of Karan Luthra. She brought up Shaurya as a spoilt brat and used him against Karan. She has learned about Preeta and is ensuring that Karan and Preeta don't get to have a healthy conversation wherein they reveal their past to each other. Nidhi is also against Rajveer's connection with Karan and Luthras; thus, she tries her best to put down Rajveer in front of the Luthra family.

7. Mrinal Navell Chandra plays the character of Kavya in Kundali Bhagya

Mrinal Navell Chandra plays the character of Karan and Preeta's elder daughter. The current track of the show revolves around Preeta feeling a motherly connection towards Kavya, not knowing that she is her daughter.

Along with the above, the show also cast other actors like Faruq Saeed and Roma Bali, among others. Kundali Bhagya undoubtedly has a stellar ensemble.