Actress Shruti Anand is currently dealing with a personal loss. The actress who is currently seen in the television drama Mehndi Wala Ghar took to social media to announce the news of her father’s death. The actress lost her father yesterday (13th February) and penned a note on her official Instagram handle.

Shruti Anand’s father passed away on February 13

Shruti Anand took to social media to pen down a note informing netizens about her personal loss. She also thanked her friends and family for standing beside her in this difficult time. She wrote, “My father went to his heavenly abode. To all those who stood with us in our most painful times of our life, thank you so much. Thank you for keeping him and us in your prayers. Peace for him Om Shanti.”

Check out Shruti Anand’s post here:

Shruti Anand is currently seen in the show- Mehndi Wala Ghar. She is winning hearts with her role as Mauli, a positive and carefree girl.

Speaking to ETimes, the actress shared the factors that made her say yes to the project. She said, “There are two reasons which intrigued me to take up this show-one is the character Mauli and the other is the heartwarming story which highlights the dynamics of a joint family. When I heard about the character ‘Mauli’ I found it so beautiful and pure. I really liked the mindset she has for her family and others. Secondly, the story is very interesting and positive. It’s a family saga, which everyone will relate to. I fell in love with my character and storyline, which prompted me to take up this show.”

Advertisement

Mehndi Wala Ghar also stars Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, and Karan Mehra. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM on Sony Television.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares video of adorable chaos with her son Ruhaan