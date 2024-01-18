Meet Mehndi Wala Ghar Cast: From Vibha Chibber, Rushad Rana to Karan Mehra; check out FULL LIST

With the new year, the Indian audience is already hoping for new shows to knock on their doors. Be it reality shows or daily soaps, viewers always look for lots of entertainment and drama. If you are also the one, then Mehndi Wala Ghar seems to be the right choice for you, which is expected to offer a big dose of family drama. Releasing on Sony Entertainment Television, the upcoming show underlines the values of joint families.

Further, it also reflects joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness fostered positively in a typical Indian family. Talking more specifically, Mehndi Wala Ghar creates intrigue about whether the members will remain united in the face of adversity. Set in Ujjain, the show features an ensemble cast. Let us have a look at the actors who are playing pivotal roles in the forthcoming show.

1. Vibha Chibber

You might have seen her in numerous television shows and even Hindi films. Vibha Chibber is recognized for her memorable on-screen presence in daily soaps Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. The veteran actress bagged a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, Jolly LLB, and many more.

Hence, undoubtedly, Vibha is one of those actresses in the showbiz world who knows how to leave an impression on the audience for a long time, owing to her acting skills. In Mehndi Wala Ghar, she will be seen playing the head of the 'Agarwal family, who believes in familial bonds and values.

Advertisement

2. Kanwarjeet Paintal

You might have already smiled by looking at his name! Popularly known as Paintal, the actor has earned recognition as a comic personality who is seen in movies such as Bawarchi (1972) and Balika Badhu (1976). However, Kanwarjeet Paintal rose to popularity after working as a television actor in numerous shows. The list includes shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Piya Albela, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

5. Ravi Gossain

He is a well-known personality popular for his role as Nigoda in Amanat and appeared in Sarhadein as Sohail. The actor also worked in Zee TV's Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein. He and his wife, Priya Arya, head a production house, Spicy Smile India Pvt Ltd.

4. Ramakant Daayama

He might be a similar face whom you would have watched in Hindi films, but when it comes to the name, you probably get clueless. Ramakant Daayama has been in the industry for many years.

He has impressed fans with his performances in movies and web shows like Chak De! India, Paa, Bank Chor, Made In Heaven, Farzi, and others. Currently, he has bagged a significant role in the upcoming family drama on Sony TV, Mehndi Wala Ghar.

5. Rushad Rana

Whether Anirudhh Gandhi in Anupamaa or Sumit in Sasural Simar Ka, Rushad Raha delivers his best in every role he bags. Although he had appeared in many television shows, the actor managed to venture into Bollywood films, too. As of now, he is coming to treat fans with his heartwarming performance in Mehndi Wala Ghar.

6. Karan Mehra

Needless to say, Karan Mehra as Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan is probably one of the reasons that the actor enjoys an impressive fanbase. Well, it will be after a long time that Karan Mehra is all set to appear on screen in a pivotal role.

The Mehndi Wala Ghar promo released by Sony TV shows him playing one of the sons of Vibha Chibber. So, it'll be interesting to see how the actor has done justice to his character in the show.

Advertisement

7. Gunn Kansara

Gunn Kansara is an Indian actress based in Mumbai. She has acted in numerous television shows, such as Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein (2011) and Ishq Subhan Allahand (2018–2019). She also played the role of Chandani Verma in Nadaniyaan.

8. Ushma Rathod

It has been 20 years since Ushma Rathod has been in the acting industry. Speaking of her film journey, she has done projects like Vajra: The Weapon, Mehendi, and Mulaquat. On the other hand, some of her television shows include Patiala Babes, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Manmarziyaan, and others.

9. Shruti Anand

Do you remember the show Mann Sundar? The show featured Shruti Anand in a significant role, but she exited due to the generational leap in the show. Now, the young actress has signed the dotted lines for Mehndi Wala Ghar. Aren't you excited?

Apart from these actors, the family drama also stars Arpit Kapoor, Khalida Jan, Shehzad Shaikh, Shikha Pandey, and others, thereby boasting an ensemble cast.

For the unknown, Mehndi Wala Ghar will start airing from January 23 on Sony TV. You can catch up with the episodes at 9.30 PM from Monday to Friday. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri to enter show and judge roasting task