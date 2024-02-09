Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra returned to television after a gap with the Sony TV show Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show is a family drama that revolves around a broken joint family getting back together with the help of the current generation members. Mehra plays the character of Dr. Manoj Agarwal in the show, who is a doting son, husband, and father. The actor also played a similar character to that of a family man in his previous show.

In an exclusive chat, Karan Mehra opened up on being typecast for similar kinds of roles.

Karan Mehra believes he wouldn't get typecast

Sharing his views on being typecast, Karan Mehra said, "I don't think that I will be typecast for playing a kind of role. Amitabh Bachchan played a younger and older character in Sooryavansham and he continued to play different kinds of characters after that. I think there is a major need to get off the stereotypical thinking about being typecast. Every character is different and comes with a set of challenges. It's not right to not take up roles because of the fear of being typecast."

Have a look at a recent promo of Mehndi Wala Ghar-

Karan further added, "It is a challenge to play Manoj as he has a certain body language and voice modulation, and when the younger version of the character is shown, I have to adapt myself to that age to play the character. There's a lot of back and forth, which is a challenge. To make the character look mature, I've gained weight and sported a mustache. When my Director saw me, he felt I was younger than most of the actors on the show, and in order to make the character look like a father, things like mustache and glasses were incorporated in Manoj's look."

Karan Mehra on donning a moustache

We asked Mehra about donning a mustache for the show and his thoughts about the same; he said, "Well, this is not the first time that I've been seen in a mustache. For my Zee Punjabi show, I had a mustache. Initially, it was a real one; however, later, it was replaced by a bigger one. The idea was only to make the character look mature and like a father."

Karan Mehra on the feedback about the show

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "I am surprised with the feedback that I've been getting for the show. In the TV industry, actors are often busy with their projects and don't get much time to watch the shows. However, many senior actors from the industry have appreciated the show. Other co-actors and friends from the industry also congratulated us for the show and the different kind of story that we've brought to the table. So, yes, I'm looking forward to entertaining the masses with this piece of art."

Karan Mehra on bagging Mehndi Wala Ghar

"Usually, bagging a new show is a process. You get the narration and the script, you audition and later things are finalized. However, with Mehndi Wala Ghar, I didn't get that much time to prepare. I was on the board just 24 hours before the promo shoot. I heard the script and liked it, and that's all. I know the actors on the show and the producers; I knew that I was stepping into something brilliant."

He added, "I didn't want to do TV. However, this show happened, and it is making waves, and that's the kind of a comeback that I wanted if ever I chose to do a project for the medium."

Mehndi Wala Ghar also stars actors like Vibha Chibber, Rushad Rana, Reema Worah, Shruti Anand, and Shehzad Shaikh, among others.