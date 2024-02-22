Viewers love watching the onscreen chemistry of Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. It started last year, and now the show is going off-air. Although the show performed decent and was enjoyed by the viewers, the makers have decided to pull the plug on the show. Addressing the same in his latest social media post, Mohit Malik shares a long note.

Mohit Malik on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off-air

Reacting to the makers' decision to take his show off-air, Mohit Malik apologizes to his fans. The actor expresses disappointment and highlights how viewers have been calling the decision unfair. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor shares a note that reads, "To My Viewers, I know all of you are disappointed and I apolo- gize....it's not my fault but I still do."

"Its not my choice, it's not my decision but when a good show is taken off air which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messages pouring from across the world - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, US, our own country India, etc....all of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein to go off air. I know we have been slot leaders, I know we have been in the top 7 shows on Indian Television but remember that I am an actor, doing my job," he continues.

Advertisement

Lastly, Mohit adds, "Its never in an actor's hands, we go to our sets and give our 100%, you watch us and shower us with love, but the show's fate of being on air or taken off air are decisions beyond us.....I am happy to entertain all of you and I promise that our journey shall continue! Remember every end shall bring a new beginning....Love, Mohit Malik."

Have a look at his post:

Fans reaction:

Reacting to the post, a user writes, "It already hurts the actor to leave something like this We understand sir ! Hope to see you in something even more fantastic." Another comment mentions, "Kunal sir u can’t leave us go like this."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sayli Salunkhe on break-up with Kushagre Dua and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shutting; 'It happens'