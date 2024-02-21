Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si started last year with a bang. The show is loved by many, however, the makers have decided to pull the plug off the show. A few days back, a few media portals carried the news about Sayli Salunkhe's breakup with Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali co-actor Kushagre Dua.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Sayli Salunkhe spoke at length about her show shutting off and reflected on her break-up news too.

Sayli Salunkhe on two heartbreaking news

Pinkvilla contacted Sayli and spoke to her about the two heartbreaking news about her break-up and her show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off air. Talking about her break-up news, Sayli said, "I'd still want to stick by my earlier stance and wouldn't like to talk about the same."

Respecting her words, we asked her about the other news, "Yes, both the news are heartbreaking, I'd say that both happen; it happens. Whatever starts beautifully has to end and that's what happening with the show, however, it is pretty soon for it to end."

Have a look at Sayli Salunkhe's post from the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

She said about the show's closure, "It is definitely upsetting. More so, because I had such a great team to work with on the show and I don't know if I will be able to get to work with them again. I have been working for quite some time but haven't really got such an amazing team. They are like my family and I mean it. I'll miss working with them."

Sayli Salunkhe on work experience with Mohit Malik

She said, "Honestly, I was a little apprehensive when I came to know about working with Mohit Malik because he is such a senior actor and I thought about it a lot. However, I really had an amazing time working with him because he is a brilliant actor and a beautiful human being. I've told this many times earlier, but would want to add it again, he is my favorite actor."

Sayli Salunkhe on friendship with Mohit Malik

She said, "Yes, we instantly clicked and became friends. There are so many admiring qualities about him that make one look up to him. He is a great actor, a beautiful husband, a dotting father, and an amazing friend. He knows exactly how to balance his life. He knows his boundaries so well; he knows how much to work, how to give time to his family, and how to be there for his friends. I'm glad to have known him through this journey called Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and I hope we will work together again someday."

The current track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The current track of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si revolves around Vandana supporting Kunal's mother after she returns. Kunal's father Kuldeep is trying to prove that his mother is not mentally stable. However, Vandana is sure that something is fishy. In the forthcoming episodes, Vandu will try to expose Kuldeep in front of Kunal and his family.

