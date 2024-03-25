It goes without saying that Mouni Roy is one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the industry. She is known for donning bold avatars, fresh fashion ensembles, and whatnot. Whether rocking into sultry dresses or owing the style in traditional outfits, she always wears them with confidence. Keeping with the same, Mouni Roy recently dropped pictures wearing a black gown.

Decoding Mouni Roy's black gown look

Mouni Roy looked no less than a Disney princess in a black gown that added magic to her beauty and curves. Featuring thin black straps along with a deep and plunging neckline that gives the outfit a sultry twist. The classy piece literally glowed against the diva’s complexion.

The Naagin actress styled the outfit by taking a minimalistic route to the accessories. Maintaining the princess-core statement, Mouni Roy opted for a bow hairstyle, and it acted as the cherry on the cake. She also added matching heels to complete her overall look.

Speaking of her makeup, Mouni ditched her usual bold makeup look and went for the dewy makeup. A soft foundation base, subtle pink blush, shimmery eye shadow, and nude lipstick went perfectly with the dress. Un deniably, she exuded radiance, confidence, and allure.

Check out Mouni Roy's look here:

Disha Patani and others react

As soon as Mouni Roy shared her pictures in a black gown on social media, the comment section flooded with lovely reactions. The actress' BFF Disha Patani reacted with heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Sorry disney u don't have this princess @imouniroy." Another user commented, "Black colour wow wow @imouniroy." One of the comments read, "@imouniroy real life Doll."

Have a look at some of the comments here:

For the unversed, Mouni Roy earned a major breakthrough with her performance in Naagin, a supernatural thriller drama show. She is also recognized for shows like Kasturi and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others.

Most recently, the diva appeared as 'Queen of Hearts' in the dating reality show Temptation Island. Mouni Roy has done several Hindi films, including Made in China and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

