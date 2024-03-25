Pratick Sejpal, best known as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, was among the many celebrities who marked their attendance at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's iftar party in Mumbai. At the party, he met Salman Khan, who was also in attendance. He took the opportunity to click a picture with the Bollywood actor and shared with his fans how this was his first encounter with the actor after Bigg Boss. Check out what he has to say below.

Pratick Sejpal meets Salman Khan after three years

Taking to his official Instagram handle yesterday, Pratick Sejpal uploaded the picture with Salman Khan and penned a heartfelt note along with it. The caption for the post reads, "Itni shiddat se maine chaha hai aur har zarre ne mujhe aap se milwa hi diya aaj 3 saal baad. After Bigg boss didn't get to meet bhai but finally today it happened @beingsalmankhan. Thank you! Thank you @nadz.nadz @zeeshansiddique @babasiddiqueofficial"

Check out the picture below:

In an interview with the Times of India, Pratick Sejpal reminisced about his time on Bigg Boss and with Salman Khan. He said, “When I saw Salman Khan on stage during Big Boss 15, it was a surreal moment. My entry, along with Shamita and Nishant, made me wave from behind, and his nod of acknowledgment meant a lot to me. Though I was nervous, his presence made me feel oddly comfortable." He added, "During the Big Boss finale, he gave me a valuable tip to speak slowly, which I’ve been practicing since. His words about never stopping to seek work deeply resonated with me.”

For the unversed, Pratick was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 15, as he chose to walk out of Bigg Boss OTT with the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 15, where he secured his position as the first runner-up. Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of the season.

Meanwhile, several celebrities from the Bollywood and television industry attended Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar party last evening; Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jjain, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Ankit Gupta, to name a few.

