Mouni Roy marks her second wedding anniversary, pens a heartfelt note for hubby Suraj Nambiar; see pics

Mouni Roy is a well-known figure in the acting industry. She has entertained audiences with her mesmerizing performances and energetic dance moves. In addition to her successful on-screen career, Mouni also often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans via social media. Just recently, she celebrated her two-year anniversary with Suraj Nambiar and shared a delightful post, complete with some fun and adorable calculations about their relationship.

Mouni Roy’s special anniversary post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mouni Roy dropped a bunch of photos highlighting some mushy moments between the actress and her better half, Suraj Nambiar. The frames include their wedding clicks and portraits from the festivals they celebrated together. In a heartfelt tribute to two years of her marriage, Mouni wrote, “2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen. Happy anniversary baby (red heart emoji) Wuvv you! X @nambiar13.”

Soon after, the Brahmastra actress started receiving love and blessings from her friends and fans. In the comments section, Disha Patani penned, “Most beautiful couple (two red hearts)”. Kriti Sanon’s sister and actress Nupur Sanon stated, “Happy anniversary cuties (two red hearts and two evil eye protection emojis)."

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram post here:

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy began her acting career with TV shows. She made her debut in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. Mouni’s popularity stems from the acclaimed supernatural series Naagin. After gaining much fame on TV, the actress tried her luck in Bollywood. She forayed into Hindi films with 2018 period sports drama, Gold, alongside Akshay Kumar. However, it was Ayaan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva that added laurels to her journey in cinema.

Talking about Mouni Roy’s personal life, the diva tied the knot with an entrepreneur cum Angel investor, Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa. They got married in both traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies. Mouni and Suraj had instantly hit off after meeting at a party. While Mouni is mostly in Mumbai, Suraj is based in Dubai.

