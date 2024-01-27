Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Actress joyously celebrates her special day with childlike enthusiasm; WATCH

Shehnaaz is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry who is known not only for her sense of style but also for her lively personality. Ever since she debuted in 2017, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has never missed an opportunity to impress fans with her impactful performances in several projects. She has turned a year older and is celebrating her birthday today (January 27th).

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys her birthday celebration

Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her special day today. Marking her big day, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. Taking to her social media handle, she uploaded a short clip where she is seen cutting the cake and wearing an adorable smile.

What makes the video more fun and sweet to watch is the childlike enthusiasm with which Shehnaaz Gill cuts her birthday cake.

Watch the video here:

Aly Goni wishes Shehnaaz Gill on her birthday

Extending warm birthday wishes to Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni shared a candid picture wherein the two seem to be on a video call. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday meri pyaaari dost stay happy always and mad @shehnaazgill."

Look at the story here:

Guru Randhawa extends heartfelt wishes

Treating fans with a cute clip of him and Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa expressed his heartfelt wishes to the actress. The singer wrote, "Wishing my most fav @shehnaazgill a very happy birthday"

Have a look at the story:

About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to frame owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 13. During her stint on the show, the actress created headlines due to her dynamics with late actor Sidharth Shukla. She became one of the finalists and finished up as the 2nd runner-up on Bigg Boss 13.

Although she started her career as a model, Shehnaaz ventured into acting. She predominantly works in the Punjabi industry but has also appeared in a few Hindi movies. In 2023, she appeared in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a significant role. Further, she impressed fans with her acting chops in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, sharing the screens alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Pinkvilla wishes the gorgeous actress a happy and healthy birthday!

