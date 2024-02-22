Munawar Faruqui bumps into this Bigg Boss 17 contestant while traveling to Kolkata from Mumbai airport

Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan were recently making headlines for their upcoming music video "Halki Halki Si." Viewers were surprised to learn that Munawar and Hina would be the on-screen couple in this music video. Apart from that, the stand-up comedian was vlogging his first vlog after coming out from the Bigg Boss house when he, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, ran into a fellow Bigg Boss contestant while about to leave for Kolkata for his shoot.

Check which Bigg Boss 17 contestant into Munawar Faruqui

While the Bigg Boss 17 winner was sitting in the waiting lounge of the airport, he saw Vicky Jain entering the lounge. Addressing this, he said,“Hum yaha pe lounge mein baithe hai aur humne yaha pe kisko dekha dekho! Are yaar bas hua na abhi ek sau kitne din is admi ko jhel liya abhi kaun dekh raha hai (We are sitting here in the lounge, and look who we saw here! Oh man, enough already, how many days have we endured this man, now who is even looking?)”

Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain’s First Meet Outside Bigg Boss 17

Munawar himself called Vicky Jain as he was passing through the hall. To which the latter responded with a smile on his face. Vicky Jain's excitement to meet Munawar for the first time outside the Bigg Boss house was clearly visible on his face. Meanwhile, Munawar continued to mock in his vlog and said that he didn’t want to meet him but was doing it out of compulsion. He further added,“Theek hai chalo mil lete hai. Are so excited to see you (It’s fine let’s meet him. I’m so excited to see you).”

Advertisement

Munawar recorded a bite with Vicky where he told his audience that he was going to Kolkata when he surprisingly came across him. Cutting Vicky short, Munawar said, “Vicky Bhai yaha bolne dena mujhe. Vicky bhai mujhe mil gaye aur Vicky bhai jaa rahe hai Bilaspur apni doosri wali job pe jo inka kaam hai. Matlab Ankita pe joke kabhi kahatm nhi hote hai Vicky bhai ke yahi mohabbat hamesha rehni chahiye (Let me speak here, Vicky Bhai. I met Vicky Bhai, and Vicky Bhai is going to Bilaspur for his other job, which is his work. I mean, jokes on Ankita never end with Vicky Bhai; this love should always remain).” Vicky Jain and Munawar had a great time in the waiting lounge.

Munawar got late for his flight

Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan were waiting in the airport lounge to catch their flight to Kolkata, but it was delayed by an hour. Later, as time passed, they were almost about to miss their flight. Finally, they boarded the plane at the final call. Munawar said that it was all worth it because he got to know Hina Khan better as he had time to talk to her.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Munawar had a sister-like bond with Vicky’s wife, Ankita Lokhande, for a very long time, but later the bond seemed to break because Vicky took a stand for Ayesha Khan.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla uploads video with Gaurav Sharma; netizens laud their chemistry