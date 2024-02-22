Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla took to social media today to upload a video that caught the attention of the netizens. The actress uploaded a video with his co-actor from the serial Gaurav Sharma. While Samridhii is seen essaying the role of the lead actress, Abhira, Gaurav is seen portraying the negative character of Yuvraaj.

Samridhii Shukla’s video with Gaurav Sharma

Samriddhi Shukla uploaded a reel on her official Instagram handle. The actress who seems to take a break from shooting on the sets and is heard saying on the phone, “Arrey yaar, bas koi ayesa ladka mil jaye, din raat mere barein mein soche, aashiqui mein pagal ho, iski maa ko saas banau.”

As she finishes saying this, Gaurav Sharma who essays the role of Yuvraaj in the show appears and says in his trademark style, “Kuch kaha tumne baby? (Did you say something baby?)” However, hearing this Samriddhii disappears leaving Gaurav Sharma reacting, “Yaar, ye cheating hain, main nahi khel raha. (Man, this is cheating, I am not playing.)”

Watch the video of Samridhii Shukla here:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress uploaded the video with the caption, “What happens when you watch too many reels. Also “iski maa ko saas banaun” is inspired by a girl who made a fun reel. Please mention her account so I can tag her.”

Actress Anita Raj who essays the role of Kaveri, the angry Dadisa of Samridhii also dropped a comment on the post. She found the reel funny as she dropped laughter emoji.

Fans also enjoyed the video which is evident from the comment section. One user wrote, “Pehli baar hero se jdd heroine k sth vilan ki chemestry jmmm rahi h..” Another user wrote, “Lagta hai yuvraj ne usko seriously le liya.”

Check out some of the comments here:

A section of netizens seem to think that Yuvraj and Abhira’s chemistry is better than Arman and Abhira’s. One user wrote, “You guys really look good together: onscreen & offscreen.” Another commented, “She has more chemistry with yuvraj than armaan.”

