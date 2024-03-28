Anupamaa Written Update, March 28: Toshu begs for forgiveness. However, Anupama ties his hands to her saree and drags him out. Yashdeep also leaves after Anupama. Kinjal breaks down remembering her happy times with Toshu. Kinjal shares with Dimpy and Kavya how she is scared for Toshu as he is her husband and feels bad for him.

Kinjal gets emotional as she explains how she is upset to see Toshu in trouble. She mentions how she feels alone in this situation and states how Anupama is also upset to send her son to jail. Kavya and Dimpy console Kinjal and encourage her to fight for her life. Kinjal states that she fights for her daughter and will not leave her like her father.

Anupama shows the CCTV footage to the cop. Toshu pleads for forgiveness. Anupama and Toshu get into an argument in the police station. Anupama gets emotional seeing Toshu's mug shot.

Pari gets suspicious:

Pari tells Maahi, Ansh, and Ishaani that her father has returned. She tells her friends also that her father has come. Her friends inform Pari that her father has gone to jail. Maahi, Ishaani, and Ansh argue with Pari's friends and ask them to go away. Pari breaks down after hearing the truth. Maahi, Ishaani, and Ansh console Pari. Pari gets suspicious.

Anuj arrives and consoles Pari. He tells Pari to not listen to her friends and only believe what Kinjal or Anupama will tell her. The children complain to Anuj that the adults hide the truth from them. Anuj explains to them that the adults hide truth from them to protect them.

Kinjal worries about Anupama:

Kinjal arrives and shares with Anuj how she feels bad that Toshu committed a crime to give a good life to her and Pari. Anuj explains to her how she is thinking wrong. Kinjal mentions how she is worried for Anupama as she must be heartbroken to send her firstborn to jail. Kinjal says how Anupama is the most hurt as she has sent Toshu to jail. Kinjal worries as she is about to leave with the kids. She mentions how Anupama can only handle Pari's questions.

Toshu is put in jail:

The cop puts Toshu behind bars. Toshu breaks down as he requests Anupama to forgive him. Anupama slams Toshu for committing a crime and not worrying about his daughter. She reminds him how even after so many mistakes he has not improved.

When Toshu pleads for forgiveness, Anupama breaks down as she recalls how she suffered inside the jail. However, she doesn't listen to him and leaves. Toshu yells 'I hate you' and 'shame on you' as Anupama leaves.

Anuj worries how Anupama will be stressed as Toshu is in jail. He recalls how Anupama was tensed when Toshu suffered a paralysis attack. Anuj then calls the client to take the case back.

Toshu cries as he is locked inside the jail. Anupama breaks down worrying about Toshu. She recalls the time when she cared for Toshu and how she dragged him to jail. Yashdeep arrives to console Anupama. She tells him that she wants to be alone. Bijee calls Yashdeep to ask about Anupama's well-being and he informs her how Anupama has been fighting with herself.

Vanraj fumes with anger after seeing Anupama. Anupama tells Vanraj that he shouldn't say anything if he doesn't have anything new to say. Anupama informs the family that Toshu is in jail and a case has been registered against the goons as well. Vanraj angrily asks Anupama whether she will return the money to the goons. She firmly denies saying that it is Toshu's problem and he will deal with it.

Anupama mentions that until the goons get arrested they will have to be careful and protect Kinjal and Pari. Anupama informs the family that the court will decide what will happen to Toshu. Pakhi slams Anupama for being a bad mother. Anupama takes a stand for herself. The episode ends.

