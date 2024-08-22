OPINION: Exploring unspoken toll on actors due to cutthroat competition; Lack of job security, pending dues, pressure to succeed and more

To make a name you must get fame! Survival in showbiz isn't a cup of tea for all. Artists struggle and face obstacles every day to make it big. The entertainment industry is often seen as a glittering arena of fortune but also has a much darker side that is rarely acknowledged.

Beneath the surface of red carpets, box office hits, and fans' love, lies a world of relentless competition, where the pressures faced by actors can have devastating and major effects on their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

The cutthroat nature of the industry takes an unspoken toll on those who dedicate their lives to the craft. In my opinion, artists or 'celebrities' regardless of their level of success, are constantly under pressure to secure roles and retain their fame in the industry.

I think when an aspiring actor decides to step into the flaming world of showbiz, there are only a few who bravely deal with the grilling process from selection to rejection. The competition begins early and intensifies as one keeps achieving. Let's take a look at how the life of an actor is put to the test in the industry every day.

Pressure to succeed:

The struggle and the roadblocks on the path of fame can bring a lot of disappointment. While an artist gives out his best, only a few bag the right and big opportunity. The pressure to succeed is not just about landing a role, but also about sustaining a career, which requires continuous efforts, networking, talent, and an ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the industry.

Casting Couch:

Another horrific side of the entertainment world, which every artist has to face is the casting couch. The hunger for work sometimes leads an aspiring artist to the wrong destination. While one arrives in the glamor world with dreams, an unfortunate and unexpected incident during the process leaves a mark on the heart forever.

In the initial days, struggling actors who go door to door to get good work, are often subjected to casting couch experiences where the biggies of this world demand physical advantages or something equally wrong in exchange for work.

A lot of dreams are shattered and hopes are destroyed due to this! However, there are a few lucky ones who bag golden opportunities based on sheer talent and hard work.

Rejection and getting replaced:

Despite having talent, a lot of time the actor faces rejections in their journey even after getting finalized for the role. When an actor is chosen for a particular role after several rounds of auditions, hopes and expectations are attached to that certain project. However, due to unforeseen reasons or circumstances, an opportunity is just snatched away.

Not only this, there have been several instances when actors opened up about getting replaced after getting finalised and losing the opportunity to a popular face in the industry.

Impact on mental health, physical health and emotional well-being:

Due to the above-mentioned struggles and a few others, the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of an actor is often at risk. A tight schedule and the burden of finishing the work at a particular deadline, cost a lot to one's well-being. An unannounced break or holiday is never accepted in the entertainment industry which leaves no option to the artist other than quitting the project to maintain their sanity.

The need of the hour is a proper schedule for the actors who spend 12-16 hours per day working tirelessly on the sets, despite personal life struggles. Negligence in health care is never considered an important aspect of the industry.

Lack of job security:

Over the years, the industry has evolved tremendously. The pattern of shooting has changed and there are new legalities that promise the actor's safety. However, lack of job security still persists in the industry, especially in the Telly world where every show's popularity is measured through the TRPs. Lately, shows wrap up within 2-3 months after they fail to entertain the audiences. When this happens, actors lose out on their jobs, and considering the tight competition in the industry, it is hard to bag a new project within months of the failure of their previous one.

Pending dues:

After shedding their blood, sweat, and tears, actors still have to wait for their hard-earned money for months. The actors work tirelessly day and night and even on festivals to shoot for a show. However, their hard work and their passion are not always respected as several artists have complained about not receiving their payments on promised dates. A few production houses are accused of not releasing payments of actors which is often in lakhs.

There have been several times when actors like Krishna Mukherjee, Shailesh Lodha and a few others raised their voices to get their pending dues which was a massive amount. While Krishna Mukherjee still struggles to get her money, Shaliesh had to take the legal route against this injustice.

To conclude, an Instagram post can never justify the real struggle of an actor and their hard work. What is seen is not always how it is. It's easy to judge and comment about their life but it's not easy to live their life! An actor suffers a lot to showcase their art to their fans and despite these big challenges, a good actor always shines out bright.

