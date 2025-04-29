'Sach toh mai nahi bol sakti' says Apoorva Mukhija amid India's Got Latent controversy, pens gratitude note for her mother; WATCH

India's Got Latent controversy shook the nation in February 2025. Apoorva Mukhija, who was also one of the accused, had shared a confession video last month reacting to the controversy. This particular clip received a massive reaction from the audience and continues to get views. Last night, Apoorva was spotted in the city by the paparazzi. While interacting with the media, the social media creator thanked everyone for the support during the tough time and even spoke about the controversy.

While talking to the paparazzi, Apoorva Mukhija told them how she used to call them before, but they never came, and now they came uninvited. Before she left, the media asked her whether she would like to give a message to her fans. Apoorva then shared how she cried during the tough phase and recommended venting out emotions.

The Rebel Kid also mentioned how if there are true friends, then everything works out. When asked whether she realised her mistake, Apoorva said, "Sir, kaise kaise sawal puch rahe ho. Sach toh mai nahi bol sakti hu na. Fir bhi, mujse galti ho gayi, muje maaf karo. (Sir, what questions are you asking. I can't tell the truth. Still, I made a mistake, forgive me)."

Watch Apoorva Mukhija's video here-

Apoorva continued, "Gali galoch bilkul nahi karni chahiye. Koi mat kiya karo (We should not use abusive words, no one should do it)." When asked how she deals with negativity, Apoorva mentioned how she doesn't focus on it as she doesn't think about it.

Recently, as Apoorva's video crossed 1 crore views, her mother was the first one to congratulate her on this achievement. After receiving this congratulatory message from her mother, Apoorva was extremely overwhelmed and penned a long note for her mom.

Taking to her Instagram story, Apoorva Mukhija shared a screenshot of her chat with her mother. In this screenshot, her mom congratulated her as her video crossed 1 crore views. Sharing this picture, Apoorva wrote, "My mom is the best thing that God has given me, honestly. I will never be able to say ki meri kismat kharab hai because I really, really won the lottery with my mom."

She continued, "She checks YouTube 7-8 times a day just to see when I hit a million. I didn't even know ki mere ek million hone wale hain, but every time I hit a milestone, she always, always notices and is the first one to congratulate me. My mom truly is the embodiment of "she clapped so hard, I didn't notice who didn't."

Take a look at Apoorva Mukhija's post here-

The main accused in India's Got Latent controversy were Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina and a few other creators. While the legal proceedings still continue, the creators have resumed their professional work.

