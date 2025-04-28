Why is Triyuginarayan temple so famous? Find out as Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan marry again at renowned site; WATCH

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, the couple who got married last year in a grand ceremony, completed one year of marital bliss on April 25, 2025. The couple's wedding grabbed eyeballs as Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek, and uncle Govinda reunited after 7 years, moving past their troubled relationship. Now, Arti and Dipak, who have marked one year since the wedding, took a big step to make their special day even more memorable. To mark their first anniversary, Arti and Dipak remarried at the Triyuginarayan temple.

Why is Triyuginarayan temple so famous?

Taking to her Instagram profile, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan renewed their wedding vows and got married again at Triyuginarayan temple, Uttarakhand. In the caption of this post, Arti highlighted the importance of the temple and revealed that Dipak's dream was to get married at the temple, as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married there, with Lord Vishnu overseeing the event.

Watch Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's video here-

She emphasized how the eternal fire is still burning, and thus, she and Dipak Chauhan decided to get married at the ancient temple on their first wedding anniversary. For this ceremony, Arti and Dipak wore their wedding outfits as they performed the wedding rituals.

Sharing a beautiful video, Arti wrote, "Triyuginarayan temple .. Uttarakhand Jahan Shiv ji aur Parvati maa ki shadi hui thi. And till today that eternal fire is burning. It was Dipak’s dream to get married there and take lord shiva and Parvati maa blessing .. so our first anniversary we remarried renewed our vows wearing same clothes which we wore on our first pheras."

Further, in the caption, he wrote, "It was divine. May Mata Parvati and lord shiva bless us and protect us from every evil eye. First anniversary is always remembered and we will never forget this feeling."

After Arti shared the post, several showered their love and blessings on the couple. Aparna Dixit wrote, "This is so divinely. Har har Mahadev!!" meanwhile Tina Datta dropped "heart emoticons."

For the uninformed, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married on April 25, 2024, after dating for a long time. From Haldi to Mehendi to Sangeet, their wedding was nothing less than a celebration.

Workwise, Arti Singh has been part of numerous Television shows such as Waaris, Bigg Boss 13, Shravani and more.

