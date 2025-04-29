CID PROMO: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman returns; Abhijeet lands in BIG trouble

CID, the iconic show, is about to get interesting, as the makers are set to introduce more twists and turns. Now, the makers have released a new promo, offering audiences a glimpse of the upcoming twists in the show. In the new promo, Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman confronts Parth Samthaan's character ACP Ayushman for targeting him. Meanwhile, it can be seen that Abhijeet is shot multiple times while saving a kid.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of CID on their official social media account. In the new promo, ACP Pradyuman and ACP Ayushman are having a tough conversation. On the other hand, Abhijeet is investigating a case where he learns that it has multiple loopholes.

He then catches the criminals red-handed while trying to save a child, but is shot twice. Daya, who senses trouble, informs ACP Ayushman about Abhijeet. However, ACP Ayushman doesn't pay heed to Daya's intuition. The caption of this promo read, "Kya Abhijeet iss baar bach payenge?"

This interesting episode will be available to watch on Sony TV on Saturday, (May 3, 2025).

After the makers roped in Parth Samthaan to play the new ACP, CID has been in the buzz and continues to make headlines. ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam's dramatic exit left many disappointed. As fans were hoping to see the veteran in CID again, the upcoming episode will leave them in joy as the beloved actor is back in the show.

Sharing his experience of shooting with the veteran actor, Parth Samthaan told Pinkvilla, “I loved shooting with him. He is a gem of a person. He learned that I’m a Maharashtrian, so we spoke in Marathi. I felt like I was in Pune with a friend. He is very relaxed and very chill.”

CID is loved by all age groups and receives immense love from the audience. Apart from Parth Samthaan, it stars Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, Ajay Nagrath, Hrishikesh Pandey, and more in lead roles.

