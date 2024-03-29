Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon premiered today (March 29) on Hotstar. The film's grand premiere was held yesterday (March 28) where several celebrities from the showbiz industry marked their presence. From Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, several top-notch personalities arrived at the screening to show their support for the film.

Celebs attend Patna Shuklla's screening:

Among all, Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra also attended the screening with her sister, Mital Handa. Mannara looked absolutely stunning in her formal attire, wearing a black dress with a stylish grey checkered blazer. She kept her makeup minimal, giving her a natural and effortless look. The actress graciously posed for the paparazzi, flashing her beautiful smile in every picture.

Watch Mannara Chopra's video here-

Apart from Mannara, Bigg Boss 17 fame couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also marked their presence at the screening of Raveena's much-anticipated film. Ankita opted for an elegant pink-hued jumpsuit whereas Vicky donned a formal outfit for the screening.

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's video here-

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence at the screening and looked stunning. The Bigg Boss 13 fame looked drop-dead gorgeous in a chic white ethnic suit. The actress was seen chatting with paparazzi as she posed for the pictures.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here-

Along with several celebrities, late actor Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik, and his daughter Vanshika also came to support the film that also stars the deceased actor.

About Patna Shuklla's screening:

Patna Shuklla is produced by Arbaaz Khan and stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Along with her, the movie also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. The film is a crime drama that revolves around a lawyer, Tanvi Shukla, portrayed by Raveena Tandon who decides to expose education scams in the country.

It narrates her story as she takes responsibility for fighting for a student entwined in a roll number scam. The film also stars late actor Satish Kaushik in a key role. Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the movie starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from today (March 29).

ALSO READ: Mannara Chopra expresses gratitude as she meets Salman Khan, says 'It’s indeed a blessed start to my birthday'