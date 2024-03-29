Actress Mannara Chopra has been in the spotlight ever since she participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Today (March 29), the actress celebrates her 33rd birthday. This year, her birthday became extra special as she once again met her 'forever favorite human being' Salman Khan. For the uninformed, Mannara attended Raveena Tandon starrer Patna Shuklla's screening last night (March 28) where she met Salman.

Mannara Chopra meets Salman Khan:

A few hours back, Mannara Chopra took to her social media handle and shared snaps with Salman Khan. She penned a long note expressing her gratitude as she met him on her birthday night. In the snaps, Mannara is seen sporting a formal outfit whereas Salman looks dapper in a casual look.

Sharing this post, Mannara Chopra wrote, "It’s indeed a blessed start to my birthday, having met my forever favorite human being, Sir @beingsalmankhan. Whenever I meet Sir, I find myself at a loss for words and simply strive to be a good student, forever under his mentorship."

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's post here-

Praising Raveena Tandon's newly released film, Mannara said, "Also I have to say I just met sir at the screening of #patnashuklla which is an amazing courtroom drama ,interesting, incredible cinema. I would love each one of you to watch it.With some amazing actors Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik in the lead roles; and kudos to @arbaazkhanofficial for producing such an admirable social drama."

Advertisement

About Patna Shuklla's screening:

Patna Shuklla is produced by Arbaaz Khan and stars Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the tale of a determined lawyer trying to solve the case of a roll-number scam. Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the movie starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from today (March 29).

Speaking about Mannara Chopra, the actress attended Patna Shuklla's screening along with her sister, Mitali Handa. Apart from them, several celebs like Salim Khan, Sshura Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and more were present. Late actor Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik and his daughter Vanshika also came to support the film that also stars the deceased actor.

Workwise, Mannara Chopra was last seen in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, and also did a few music videos after that.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra enjoys Holi festivities with cousin Priyanka Chopra and jiju Nick Jonas; PICS