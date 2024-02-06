Bigg Boss season 8's wildcard contestant Priya Malik who's also a writer and poet is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year.

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi to embrace parenthood

In an interview with Times of India, Priya Malik revealed that she is set to welcome her first baby with her husband Karan Bakshi in the month of April. The actress revealed that she got pregnant unplanned last year but suffered a miscarriage. She mentioned that they weren't planning for a baby anytime soon and she also thought about freezing her eggs but was overjoyed to conceive naturally. However, the couple faced a miscarriage and it was a difficult phase for them.

Priya Malik on getting pregnant for the second time

In the interview, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant revealed that she was anxious after her second pregnancy as the scar of her first miscarriage was fresh. She said, "People talk about pregnancy, but not miscarriage. That was a difficult phase. I remember how after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared that you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body."

Priya Malik reveals that she'd be a protective mother

The Nazar actress revealed that she will be a protective mother. She can be clingy. She said, "When I love, I love completely. I immerse myself. But I'll always be supportive."

Priya Malik's love story with Karan Bakshi

After her divorce in 2018, Priya Malik got married to Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi on 10th October 2022 in a Gurudwara. Before walking down the aisle, the actress got engaged to Bakshi in 2019.

