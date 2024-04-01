Bigg Boss 8 fame Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi welcome baby boy; don't miss their sweet post

Bigg Boss 8's wildcard contestant Priya Malik and her husband Karan Bakshi are now proud parents to a baby boy. The couple shared the news on their social media accounts in a creative way.

Karan Bakshi, Priya Malik
Karan Bakshi and Priya Malik (PC: Priya's Instagram)

Bigg Boss 8 fame Priya Malik and her husband Karan Bakshi are on cloud nine as they've welcomed their first baby boy. Malik took to Instagram and shared a beautiful animated video as she announced the arrival of her little munchkin. The couple announced their pregnancy during the third trimester.

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi welcome a baby boy

Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi have entered the parental bliss with the new edition in their family. The couple also revealed the name of their baby boy on social media. Priya and Karan's little one is named Zorawar.

Sharing a beautiful animated video, Priya announced the big news and wrote, "Welcoming our world into this world, Baby Zorawar!"

Take a look at Priya Malik's baby arrival announcement on social media:


Priya and Karan's pregnancy announcement

In the month of February 2024, the Bigg Boss 8 contestant Priya, spoke to ETimes about her pregnancy and revealed that she suffered a miscarriage the previous year and was quite skeptical about the second pregnancy. She revealed that she wasn't sure as to when to celebrate and when to share the good news with the family. She mentioned being deeply affected by the loss of her first baby.

She said, "I remember how after I got pregnant again, every ultrasound would feel like an exam that you are scared that you may fail. You don’t know when to celebrate with everyone. You don’t know whether to feel anxious, excited, or nervous, but gradually, you do learn to trust your body."

More about Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Priya was earlier married and got divorced in the year 2018. She got engaged with Bakshi in 2019 followed by a simple Punjabi wedding in Gurudwara in the year 2022. Malik is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 8 along with a cameo in Nazar. She is also widely known for her poetries. 

Pinkvilla wishes the couple heartiest congratulations on the arrival of their little man.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 8 fame Priya Malik and husband Karan Bakshi expecting their first baby; suffered miscarriage earlier

Credits: Priya Malik's Instagram
