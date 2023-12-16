PICS: Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami seek blessings for enduring relationship after Temptation Island India
Nishank Swami and Chetna Pande, after leaving Temptation Island India, made their way to Ujjain where they sought the blessings of Lord Shiva to strengthen their relationship.
Temptation Island India has concluded, marking the end of the reality show that aimed to challenge relationships. Four couples willingly participated in the experiment, granting their partners the freedom to interact with single tempters. Among them were Nishank Swamy and Chetna Pande. Surprisingly, Chetna made the bold choice to leave the show alone, rather than departing with Nishank.
However, after coming out of Temptation Island India, the two are together again and recently shared pictures seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami are all about each other
After the reality show concluded, Chetna and Nishank made a recent trip to Ujjain in order to seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple. The dynamic pair fervently prayed for a resilient and everlasting bond, while actively engaging in the temple's rituals. They not only participated in the rituals but also showed their commitment to each other through this spiritual journey.
The couple was dressed in traditional attire and twinned in white. While Nishank is wearing a simple white kurta-pajama, Chetna Pande looks beautiful in a chikankari kurta set.
Expressing her gratitude and describing her love for Nishank, Chetna writes, “जय श्री महाकाल . how did I get so lucky? Seeing your journey now...All I want to say is you are the best man any girl can ever Dream of ... All of Me loves All of You Every Girl deserves a Nishank in there life. I found my best friend and my soul mate in one. words cannot describe how excited i am to experience life with you this is just the beginning. A chapter of New beginnings n forever.”
Look at the post here:
Chetna Pande and Nishank Swami on Temptation Island India
In the finale episode of the reality show hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, Chetna opened up about how she lost herself in the last few years while being in a relationship with Nishank. She decided to leave the island alone and Nishank appeared shocked hearing this.
He tried to convince her and repeatedly talked about rectifying things that she highlighted. Also, there was a moment when he attempted to hug her, but she pushed him away, leaving Nishank rebuffed. However, the pictures serve as a hint that the celebrity couple is continuing their journey together.
