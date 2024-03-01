Nia Sharma, the popular actress who is known for bold fashion choices recently dazzled fans with her stunning look as she celebrated her mom's birthday. The actress stepped out in a daring yet elegant ensemble that left everyone in awe. She took to social media to share her look for the day and we cannot help but decode it. So, without wasting time, let's move on to check out the outfit she slayed and how she styled it.

Nia Sharma in a pink crochet dress

For the special outing with her mother, Nia Sharma opted for a mesmerizing pink crochet dress that showcased her fearless fashion sense. The long dress featured a sultry halterneck with a tie at the neck and back, accentuating her slender figure. The daring backless design revealed the actress' bareback, adding a touch of boldness to the overall look.

The front of the dress boasted a deep neckline that descended almost to the midriff, seamlessly connecting to a circular cutout that added a unique flair to the outfit. Cutouts on both sides further accentuated Nia's perfect curves, making a bold statement that perfectly captured her bold and confident style. Surely, the outfit is not for everyone as the cutouts at the right places can raise eyebrows.

Check out Nia Sharma's outfit below:

To complete the look, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finalist adorned herself with carefully chosen accessories. A wide chain around her neck and a small layered silver necklace added a touch of sophistication. Her wrists adorned with a stack of thin silver bangles, and simple silver rings graced her fingers, showcasing a perfect balance between boldness and elegance.

Considering the daytime outing, Nia opted for funky black shades to shield her eyes from the sun. She carried a chic black handbag with a chain strap.

Nia Sharma's makeup was a masterpiece of simplicity and minimalism. With a focus on enhancing her natural beauty, she wore lots of pink eyeshadow that complemented her outfit, accentuated cheekbones with a subtle highlighter, and opted for peach lips. Her hair was tied back in a sleek bun with a middle part, completing the look with a touch of sophistication.

The Jamai Raja actress uploaded the pictures of her slaying with the perfect caption. It reads, "You got to be obsessed with your girl the way she’s obsessed with her Dresses and selfies."

With a perfect blend of boldness and elegance, she once again proved why she is a trendsetter in the world of style and glamor.

