Rahul Vaidya is basking in the glory of bliss in his personal and professional lives. He has been quite busy with his concerts across the country while he spends the rest of his time with his family consisting of his parents, wife, and a new addition to the family, his daughter Navya. Vaidya took to social media to share a glimpse of a precious moment of Navya with his mother.

Rahul Vaidya shares a picture of his mother posing with daughter Navya

The little Navya seems to have brought a lot of laughter, giggles, and love to the Vaidya family, and Rahul Vaidya seems to be content with the bond that his mother shares with her granddaughter. He shared a few pictures on Instagram wherein the granny-granddaughter duo was seen twinning in a bright pink outfit. In the caption, Rahul mentioned how his parents are always elated with Navya around. He also revealed his daughter's adorable nickname, Navu Babu.

Sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote on social media, "No caption for this. daadi & daada are the happiest with Navu Baba.."

Have a look at the adorable snaps shared by Rahul Vaidya on social media-

Previously too, Rahul had shared a picture of his father playing with Navya and mentioned that it was heartwarming to see his father play with his little one.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar revealed Navya's face

After almost four months, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar revealed their daughter Navya's face as they were spotted at an airport. The media had been asking the couple to make them meet their little one, however, the couple maintained that they'd do so when the time was right.

Rahul and Disha's first appearance with Navya Vaidya took the internet by storm and the fans, friends, and family showered a lot of love on the couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story

Rahul and Disha met through a common friend. Even after not having a perfect first impression, the duo progressed to fall in love. They also appeared in a music video which sparked their dating rumors. However, they denied all such rumors. While Rahul was all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, he denied dating rumors with the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul realized that Disha was the one for him and made the bold decision to propose to her on national television. Rahul's over-the-top yet endearing proposal for Disha went viral and it made the viewers go aww. In the Valentine's Day special of the same season, Disha made a surprise appearance on the show and also accepted Vaidya's proposal, leaving him overwhelmed.

Soon after Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 journey, the couple tied the knot in a grand affair. Many celebrities like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, and Toshi Sabri among others attended the Big Fat Wedding.

Two years after the marriage, Rahul and Disha welcomed a baby girl and named her Navya.

Rahul Vaidya's Bigg Boss 14 journey

Rahul had a roller-coaster journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He took a while to find his footing. However, once he did, he was appreciated by many including the host of the show Salman Khan. While he exited the show mid-way, he re-entered following voting from the existing contestants.

Rahul Vaidya made some strong bonds in the show and ended up being the first runner-up of the show. His arch-rival Rubina Dilaik lifted the winner's trophy.

