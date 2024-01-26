PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja reunite; bond together

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 concluded a few months ago. It brought together a group of well-known actors for a thrilling reality and stunt show. Just recently, Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, and Anjali Anand had a delightful reunion, reminiscing about their time on the show. These actors were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, with Arjit being the first runner-up. Surprising fans with the unexpected reunion pictures, Anjum Fakih also penned a heartfelt note.

Anjum Fakih meets Shiv Thakare and others

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 not only challenges contestants to overcome their fears but also offers a platform for them to develop friendly bonds and become friends. While some turn out as cordial, many become the best buddies. Speaking of the latter category, we cannot miss to mention Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Taneja.

The actors recently reunited and sharing a glimpse of their delightful meetup, Anjum Fakih wrote, "In sickness & health In penury & wealth I will stand by you all When virtuous & when you sin ! I promise I won’t let y’all fall Trust me or not ? you can take a call You my ménage,my next of kin ! Like how the priest asks a bride I want to ask y’all with all the pride Will you do the same for me ? Shall I assume ? Cuz someone rightly said And am sure you all bet That “The blood of the covenant Is thicker than the water of the womb” ! P.s : missed you both @sheezan9 @soundousmoufakir"

Clearly, the snaps show them wearing huge smiles and making sweet memories. As they shell friendship goals, their happy faces say it all.

Have a look at the post:

Shiv Thakare posts a hilarious comment

After the Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih dropped the snapshots from the reunion with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestants, Shiv Thakare reacted with a funny comment. He wrote, "yar kab ka picture hai ye .. shiv kitna pyara lag raha hai" (This picture is from when.. Shiv is looking so cute). Further, Soundous Moufakir, who also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reacted, "I missed it love you all."

Arjit Taneja wrote, "Love u fakih." Further, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actress Anjali Anand landed a comment that read, "Loveee youuuu."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

With Rohit Shetty as the host, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 started premiering from 15 July 2023. The reality show was filmed in Cape Town and spanned over 27 episodes. Interestingly, This chapter became the longest season since the inception of the show.

While Dino James turned out as the winner, television actor Arjit Taneja finished up as the first runner-up. Besides Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, the reality show featured Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and many others.

About Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja's work front

Anjum Fakih is known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Currently, she is seen essaying a significant character in the show titled Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare and Anjali Anand are currently contestants in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Further, Arjit Taneja is playing the role of Virat Singh Ahuja opposite Sriti Jha in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

