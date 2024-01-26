Miley Jab Hum Tum stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal celebrate their wedding anniversary; see PICS

When discussing cute couples in the showbiz world, how can we not mention Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal? They constantly give us major couple goals and always find ways to express their love and admiration for each other on social media. It's amazing to see how they have been happily married for years, and they just celebrated their wedding anniversary. They even gave us a glimpse of their intimate celebration by sharing some adorable pictures on social media.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal complete 8 years of marriage

Ardent fans of Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal might already know the fact that both actors have never shied away from providing glimpses to their fans from their personal lives. The couple recently completed eight years of marriage, and marking the milestone, the Miley Jab Hum Tum fame treated fans with a few adorable snapshots.

Taking to his official social media handle, Mohit shared a series of pictures with his wife, Sanaya Irani, on their anniversary. While she looks the sweetest in a red dress, the actor appears simply handsome in casual attire. The photos are enough to prove that they turn out to be the happiest when with each other.

The first photo has Mohit planting a sweet peck on Sanaya's cheek. Followed up next has them clinking glasses while cheering up for their togetherness and love. Besides this, the snaps also reflect their madness and laughter.

Advertisement

Have a look at the post:

Drashti Dhami wishes Mohit and Sanaya on their anniversary

Taking to her Instagram story, Sanaya Irani's BFF, Drashti Dhami, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary Babies @sanayairani @itsmohitsehgal"

Have a look at her story:

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani's love story

Do you know Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were a part of the hit and popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum? They played each other's love interests, and their on-screen romance blossomed into real-life love. In November 2010, the two announced their relationship and tied the knot on 25th January 2016. Ever since they got married, fans have loved their chemistry even more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka reveals buying outfit worth lakhs for finale; Can you guess the cost?