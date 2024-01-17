EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka to go OFF-AIR in February

Sony TV is gearing up for the release of two brand new shows namely Mehndi Wala Ghar and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi. As the channel has new shows in the pipeline, it is time for the old ones to say goodbye.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the channel and the makers have decided to pull the plug on Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka to shut down in February

Pinkvilla's highly placed sources have informed us that after a lot of back and forth, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is set to bid adieu to the viewers. A little birdie has informed us that the show might air its last episode on February 16, 2024. A source close to the project said that the show can go off-air on 16th February or anytime post that in the second month of the year.

Have a look at the glimpse of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka shared by Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon dismissed the off-air news recently

The news about the show being off-air has been circulating for a while now. However, previously, Kushal Tandon who plays the character of Reyansh Lamba, had informed the viewers to not believe the rumors about the show going off-air. The director of the show also mentioned that the show is here to stay.

However, as per the latest development, the show is all set to shut down and sources tell us that the primary actors of the show have already been informed about the same.

The story of Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka started as a love story between a journalist and her boss played by Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The duo played the characters of Aradhna and Reyansh. The initial plot revolved around the concept of falling in love despite warning signs. The show witnessed a major twist with the entry of Simba Nagpal into the story who played Aradhna's love interest Jay.

We tried to get in touch with Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, and Simba Nagpal, but they remained unavailable for comment.

