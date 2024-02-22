Gautam Rode is currently basking in the glory of fatherhood. It has been more than five months that the actor welcomed twin babies in his life. He is keeping it slow professionally. Rode had a podcast interview with Dr. Yogendra Singh Rathore wherein he shared his thoughts on various topics like the trend of celebrities calling paparazzi and getting their pictures clicked, her spiritual journey, changes in his life after becoming a father, and more.

Gautam Rode on celebrities gets papped

Gautam Rode said, "Genuinely, I don't get celebrities calling photographers and getting their pictures clicked. If you're going to meet a renowned director for work and getting clicked, then it makes sense. But randomly calling paparazzi at airports and getting clicked is something that I don't understand. My PR team suggests I do it but I stay away from it. Having said that, I always believe in 'never say never'.

He added that his opinion (on celebs calling paparazzi) makes him confused at times as he feels that the celebrities doing the same are doing it to be seen and it is not wrong. He said, "And at times, it hits me that how unnecessary it is. I mean, why do you have to do this? You are paying your team and asking them to call paparazzi at a spa.

Have a look at Gautam Rode's cute video with his wife Pankhuri Awasthy-

He also added that a few celebrities act pricey in front of the media by telling them 'no pictures please' when they've called them there at the first place. He stated that they should at least respect the media.

Gautam Rode on changes in his life post embracing fatherhood

Gautam revealed that he loves spending quality time with his wife Pankhuri and children. He mentioned that likes how his schedule looks with them and thus when he gets calls for meetings, he reconsiders the schedule as he loves to spend time with his family. He said, "I try to figure out things and make sure to carry with me all the work outside the house, in one go."

Gautam Rode is known for his performances in TV shows like Saraswatichandra, Mahakumb, and Suryaputrakarn among others.

