Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the much-awaited show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The reality show stars Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. Kapil has always had a crush on the popular actress Deepika Padukone. In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil sang a song for his favorite actress.

When Kapil Sharma sang Tum Aa Gaye Ho song for Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram, Team Kapil Sharma shared an episode clip featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Kapil Sharma often talks about Deepika and is a huge fan of hers.

As Deepika arrived, Kapil sang the song Tum Aa Gaye Ho to show his love for the actress. As Kapil said in the line of the song, “Jeene Ki Tumse…” The Gehraiyaan actress blushed and said, “Hayeeee.” Further, when Kapil completed the song, Deepika Padukone smiled and shared a warm hug with him.

Fan reactions:

They wrote in the caption, “Haaayeeeee. BRB. Playing on loop. #deepikapadukone #kapilsharma.” As soon as Kapil shared the post on his Instagram feed, fans filled the comment section and expressed love for their bond. One user wrote, “Unse mohabbat badi kamal ki hoti hai, jinka milna muqaddar mein nhi hota. (Love is incredible with those whose meeting is not destined).” Another user commented, “Deepika sharma rhi hai really or kapil tum toh already itne cute ho. Kya kehne aapke toh dream girl apki apke pass apke show me or kya chaiye. (Deepika is blushing, and Kapil, you're already so cute. What to say, you have your dream girl with you, on your show, what more do you need?”

More about Kapil Sharma:

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath. He started his journey with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was a part of several shows such as Comedy Circus, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Star Ya Rockstar, and others. The comedian launched his show Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu.

