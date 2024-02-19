Sarban Mehta is known for working predominantly in the Punjab entertainment industry. From movies to music videos, the actress has never failed to prove her versatility. Currently, she is at the peak of her career. Apart from excelling in her professional life, Sargun is known for her exemplary choice of outfits and wardrobe collection.

While she keeps treating fans with her mesmerizing and chic looks, this time, the actress has raised the temperature by wearing a midi dress.

Sargun Mehta's latest look

Looking absolutely stunning in a Western outfit, Sargun Mehta sported a midi dress featuring floral prints. If you are planning for a brunch date, the actress is giving a major inspo. The thin straps and the wrap dress style at the bottom look refreshing and youthful, thereby highlighting her enviable curves.

Sargun Mehta spiced up her form-fitting outfit with a vibrant pink purse. Opting for a simple approach to accessories, she sported eye-catching statement earrings, a bracelet, and a gold watch. To add a touch of glamour, Sargun finished off her look with dazzling gold and shiny heels. The overall ensemble flawlessly blended elegance and charm, showcasing the stylish queen's natural fashion sense.

Speaking of her hair, Mehta went for wavy locks, adding charm to her appearance. Her dewy makeup includes glossy lips, mascara-laden lashes, and thick strokes of eyeliner.

Have a look at Sargun Mehta's latest look:

Sargun Mehta's works in the industry

Sargun Mehta began her career with theater shows. She made her screen debut in 2009 with Zee TV's 2009 12/24 Karol Bagh, opposite Ravi Dubey. Then the actress appeared in Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh, Phulwa, and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, amongst others.

In July 2015, Mehta made her film debut with Angrej, a Punjabi movie. She is widely known for her performance as Baani in Qismat. Some other Punjabi films of her career are Kala Shah Kala, Surkhi Bindi, Jhalle, and Qismat 2.

On the personal front, she is married to Ravi Dubey. They recently completed 10 years of marriage.

