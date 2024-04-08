Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Box Office: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta film emerges a HIT; Grosses 32 crores worldwide

Punjabi film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri has emerged as a HIT at the box office. Led by Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta, the film has grossed Rs. 20 crore approx at the Indian box office after the fourth weekend. Internationally, it has garnered an additional USD 1.45 million (Rs. 12 crore), bringing its worldwide total to Rs. 31.50 crore.

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Started Slow But Flaunted Star Power In Week 2

Although Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri didn't start off as a hit, it showed remarkable staying power in its second week. The third week had a bit of a drop due to multiple new releases but now the fourth weekend has seen a very good hold again, pushing it close to Rs. 20 crore. With Eid releases not looking so hot, it could continue running for the next couple of weeks.

The box office collections of Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 8.50 crore

Week Two - Rs. 5.50 crore

Week Three - Rs. 1.90 crore

4th Weekend - Rs. 0.75 crore

Total - Rs. 16.65 crore

Gross - Rs. 19.50 crore

The Punjabi Film Industry Is Going Through A Lul Phase Since Mastaney

The Punjabi film industry has been having a tough time at the box office for some time with no major hit since Mastaney last summer. There was Warning 2 in between that did well, but that’s about it. Out of twenty-odd releases in the first quarter, only two have managed to put some collection. This dry spell is typical for the second half of the year leading into the first quarter of the next year when fewer Punjabi films are released, but the problem was exacerbated by the lacklustre summer before that.

There will be not much happening for the industry for the next two months as well unless something surprises. The all-important month is June which has a couple of big releases slated including the biggest film of the year Jatt and Juliet 3. The hope is that these June releases will perform strongly and provide some relief to the industry.

